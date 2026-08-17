WAGO launches new DER controller

WAGO's DER controller module: Credit: WAGO

WAGO Canada has launched its new Distributed Energy Resources (DER) controller. The new controller adds IEEE 2030.5 (CSIP) support, a communication standard for connecting and managing consumer energy devices.

DER is a term used to describe systems that generate or store energy. Common examples include electric vehicles (EVs), solar panels and heat pumps. DER controllers, like the one WAGO has developed, are tools that monitor and manage these power resources through a combination of hardware- and software-based solutions.

In a news release, WAGO said its controller supports OPC UA, Ethernet/IP, EtherCAT, CAN, IEC 61850 (MMS and GOOSE) and IEC 60870-5-104. The system can be paired with the company’s input/output (I/O) devices, meaning existing customers will not have to replace architecture.

Based in Burlington, Ont., WAGO Canada is a division of WAGO Group, an electrical connection technology manufacturer. The company consists of nine international production facilities and primary sales location.

For full specifications and details, visit: http://wago.com/ca-en/der-controllers