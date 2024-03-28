TNM Podcast: ‘A chair at the table’—AME’s Jutla pushes for more of industry in BC mining talks

This week’s episode features a discussion between Association for Mineral Exploration president and CEO Keerit Jutla and host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments concerning British […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 28, 2024 At 2:10 pm
Keerit Jutla, president and CEO of AME. Credit: AME BC

This week’s episode features a discussion between Association for Mineral Exploration president and CEO Keerit Jutla and host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments concerning British Columbia’s Mineral Tenure Act.

Jutla highlights that current discussions are unfolding with minimal contribution from the mining sector, positing that a more sustainable and effective solution could be achieved through enhanced collaboration with prospectors and miners. He also delves into insights gathered from the recent Roundup and PDAC conferences, emphasizing the sense of excitement and responsibility surrounding natural resources.

