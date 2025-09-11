TNM Podcast: Agnico’s Boyd and Northern Miner’s Vaccaro on the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt

This week’s episode features Agnico Eagle chair Sean Boyd and Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro on the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt—a contest launched by the Northern […]
By Northern Miner Staff September 11, 2025 At 8:50 am
Collaboration with local communities, such as Agnico Eagle Mines is doing at its Meliadine mine in Nunavut, is the foundation of working in Canada’s far-north says chair Sean Boyd. Credit: Agnico Eagle Mines.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Agnico Eagle chair Sean Boyd and Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro on the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt—a contest launched by the Northern Miner that hides a treasure box on public land, containing a code redeemable for C$1.3 million in gold.

Boyd also shares his insights on the gold market and Agnico Eagle’s philosophy, while both guests reflect on mining in Canada, especially in the Arctic. Get you first clue to the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt at http://treasure.northernminer.com

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 22 2025 - Sep 24 2025
ANE Global Meet & Expo on Applications of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence (ROBOTICS2025)
Oct 28 2025 - Oct 30 2025
Global Summit on Power and Energy Engineering
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025

Related Posts