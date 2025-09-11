TNM Podcast: Agnico’s Boyd and Northern Miner’s Vaccaro on the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt

This week’s episode features Agnico Eagle chair Sean Boyd and Northern Miner Group president Anthony Vaccaro on the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt—a contest launched by the Northern Miner that hides a treasure box on public land, containing a code redeemable for C$1.3 million in gold.

Boyd also shares his insights on the gold market and Agnico Eagle’s philosophy, while both guests reflect on mining in Canada, especially in the Arctic. Get you first clue to the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt at http://treasure.northernminer.com

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!