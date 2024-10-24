TNM Podcast: Automation, sensors, robotics and AI converge on mining industry, ft Gecko Robotics CEO Jake Loosararian

This week’s episode features Gecko Robotics cofounder and CEO, Jake Loosararian, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, discussing how new technologies are transforming the mining industry. Loosararian explains how advanced data collection techniques can significantly improve the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of mining projects, while also enhancing transparency and objectivity in decision-making and planning. He also highlights the role of automation, sensors, robotics, and AI in optimizing ore processing and overall project management, leading to better outcomes across the board.