TNM Podcast: Communicating the mining story to younger investors, ft Refined Substance’s Kimberly Darlington

This week’s episode features Kimberly Darlington, president and founder of Refined Substance, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the nature of investor relations in the […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 29, 2024 At 2:21 pm
Kimberly Darlington, president and founder of Refined Substance.

This week’s episode features Kimberly Darlington, president and founder of Refined Substance, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the nature of investor relations in the mining industry in 2024. Darlington explains why younger investors often remain unaware of the opportunities in mining investment, as well as the challenges in reaching them through short video formats on platforms such as TikTok. She also describes the new approaches mining companies are taking in the field of investor relations.

