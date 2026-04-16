TNM Podcast: CPM Group’s Jeffrey Christian on Turkey gold sales, Iran war impact

This week’s episode features CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on major gold sales by Turkey in recent months.

Christian discusses how the Iran war has affected global gold flows, and the growing significance of Singapore as it seeks to establish itself as a global hub for gold custody. He also shares the key takeaways from CPM Group’s Gold Market Outlook 2026.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

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