TNM Podcast: ‘Engagement at all levels’—Fortuna Mining CEO Jorge Ganoza on working in frontier jurisdictions

This week’s episode features Fortuna Mining cofounder, president and CEO Jorge Ganoza in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on key aspects of the company’s operations. Ganoza […]
By Salima Virani September 12, 2024 At 1:16 pm
Fortuna Mining cofounder, president and CEO Jorge Ganoza.

This week’s episode features Fortuna Mining cofounder, president and CEO Jorge Ganoza in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on key aspects of the company’s operations. Ganoza shares insights into the decision behind rebranding from Fortuna Silver to Fortuna Mining, emphasizing the evolving scope of their business. He also highlights the distinction between stakeholder engagement and communication, stressing its importance in the mining industry. Ganoza’s positive approach to seeking projects in frontier regions such as Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Argentina is explored, along with his leadership philosophy. He also emphasizes the significance of finding the right people and empowering them to navigate the complexities of operating across multiple jurisdictions.

