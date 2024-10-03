TNM Podcast: ‘Enthusiasm’ growing for mining in Argentina, ft former Undersecretary of Mining Juan Biset

This week’s episode features consultant and former Undersecretary of Mining and Sustainability in Argentina, Juan Biset, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. They discuss the latest developments in Argentina’s mining sector, highlighting a shift in public perception as more positive stories emerge in the media about mineral extraction, particularly in the context of the green transition. Biset also explains the incentives introduced by President Javier Milei’s government to attract foreign investment, especially in mining.