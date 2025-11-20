TNM Podcast: Glencore reaches inflection point, ft Bloomberg Intelligence’s Alon Olsha

This week’s episode features Alon Olsha, Senior Analyst for Metals & Mining at Bloomberg Intelligence, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments […]
This week’s episode features Alon Olsha, Senior Analyst for Metals & Mining at Bloomberg Intelligence, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the latest developments at Glencore.

Alon explains the mounting shareholder pressure over Glencore’s shrinking copper portfolio and its dominant but controversial trading division. He also explores the company’s growing focus on Argentina as a key growth region.

The discussion also explores the significant obstacles Glencore would encounter if it were to pursue a bid for Teck Resources, as well as the structural and market challenges confronting its smelting operations in a competitive global landscape.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

