TNM Podcast: ‘I can sense the change’—Women in Mining on the industry, Trailblazer awards

This week’s episode features Rim Fayjhi, Director of Women in Mining Canada, and Jennifer Berger, Board Advisor for Women in Mining Sudbury. They share how to participate in this year’s Trailblazer Awards, to be presented at PDAC, and discuss the state of women in the mining industry. Fayjhi reflects on her recent experience studying mining engineering at university, while Berger draws on two decades of industry experience.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.



