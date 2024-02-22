TNM Podcast: Inside Quebec’s critical and strategic minerals plan, ft advisor Jonathan Lafontaine

This week’s episode features Jonathan Lafontaine, strategic advisor for exploration and promotion in the mining sector for the Government of Quebec, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the genesis of Quebec’s current mining policy. Lafontaine delves into the broader social trends that motivated the government to formulate a strategy in 2019 aimed at supporting North America’s supply chain. He also highlights policies that encourage mining projects for minerals crucial to transitioning towards a green energy grid. Furthermore, Lafontaine explores the vital distinction, as seen by the Government of Quebec, between critical and strategic minerals.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER