TNM Podcast: Jack Lundin on mining policy and the World’s Deepest Marathon

This week’s episode features Lundin Mining President and CEO Jack Lundin in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the major challenges facing miners as the world […]
By Northern Miner Staff November 6, 2025 At 7:51 am
The start of the World’s Deepest Marathon in Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine at 1,120 metres below sea level. Credit: Sam McElwee/BecomingX

Topics

Commodities

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Lundin Mining President and CEO Jack Lundin in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the major challenges facing miners as the world races to secure critical minerals.

Lundin shares his insights on managing a global mining company, the looming copper market deficit, and his unique experience running in the World’s Deepest Marathon at Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine in Sweden.

Organized by education company BecomingX, the International Council on Mining and Metals and Boliden, the event is poised to set Guinness World Records for the deepest marathon and the deepest underground marathon distance run, pending final verification.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
Dec 08 2025 - Dec 10 2025
OPTICSFORUMS2025

Related Posts