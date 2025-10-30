TNM Podcast: Miners invest heavily into AI, ft EY’s Yameogo on industry risks, rewards

This week’s episode features Theo Yameogo, EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about EY’s new report on the Top 10 […]
By Northern Miner Staff October 30, 2025 At 12:35 pm
EY Canada’s mining and metals sector leader Theo Yameogo.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Theo Yameogo, EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about EY’s new report on the Top 10 business risks and opportunities for mining and metals in 2026.

Yameogo explains how operational complexity has emerged as the industry’s leading challenge amid declining ore grades, rising costs, and a tightening talent pool. He also discusses major investments in AI and digital technologies, along with how ESG priorities are evolving across the sector.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Nov 17 2025 - Nov 20 2025
Flotation ’25
Nov 17 2025 - Nov 19 2025
International Meet & Expo on 2D Materials and Graphene 2025
Nov 24 2025 - Nov 26 2025
International Conference on Applied Science, Engineering and Technology
Dec 08 2025 - Dec 10 2025
OPTICSFORUMS2025

Related Posts