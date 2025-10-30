TNM Podcast: Miners invest heavily into AI, ft EY’s Yameogo on industry risks, rewards

This week’s episode features Theo Yameogo, EY Americas Metals & Mining Leader, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about EY’s new report on the Top 10 business risks and opportunities for mining and metals in 2026.

Yameogo explains how operational complexity has emerged as the industry’s leading challenge amid declining ore grades, rising costs, and a tightening talent pool. He also discusses major investments in AI and digital technologies, along with how ESG priorities are evolving across the sector.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!