TNM Podcast: Nickel 28 CEO Anthony Milewski on battery metals, EVs and green nickel

By Northern Miner Staff April 18, 2024 At 1:43 pm
Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli (left) interviews Nickel 28 chair Anthony Milewski.

This week’s episode features Anthony Milewski, CEO of Nickel 28, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli about the latest developments in the nickel market. Milewski explains why nickel miners are struggling due to an oversupply from Indonesia, a low-cost producer that commands a 70% share of the global nickel market. He also discusses the shifting narrative in metals, moving from electric vehicle batteries to AI and the energy grid. Additionally, he shares his insights on the potential for a green nickel price and explains why China’s EV manufacturers are likely to remain dominant.

