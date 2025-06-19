TNM Podcast: ‘Not your grandfather’s mine’—Osisko Development’s Roosen on Cariboo in BC

This week’s episode features Sean Roosen, Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Osisko Development, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Roosen shares his perspective […]
By Joseph Quesnel June 19, 2025 At 10:24 am
Osisko Development CEO and chairman Sean Roosen favours historical mining camps. Credit: The Northern Miner.

This week’s episode features Sean Roosen, Founder, Executive Chairman, and CEO of Osisko Development, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Roosen shares his perspective on the recent elections in the United States and Canada, and what they could mean for mining policy across North America.

He also provides an update on Osisko Development’s flagship Cariboo project in British Columbia, discusses how the company has successfully fast-tracked permitting, and explains the strategic approach behind the major discoveries he’s been involved in.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

