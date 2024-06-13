TNM Podcast: On the front lines of the green transition, ft Craig Adam on uranium processing and wind turbines

This week’s episode features Craig Adam, a wind turbine technician and former uranium processing technician, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. They discuss the […]
Technician Craig Adam at a wind turbine site. Photo courtesy of Craig Adam.

This week’s episode features Craig Adam, a wind turbine technician and former uranium processing technician, in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. They discuss the unique experiences and challenges of working in two industries critical to the green transition. Adam shares insights from his 14 years of experience in uranium processing in Saskatchewan, including safety precautions, security, and pay at a uranium mine. He also delves into his work in the wind turbine industry, highlighting the risks and benefits of this field.

