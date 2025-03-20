TNM Podcast: Ontario Mining Association president Priya Tandon on tariffs, trade and the supply chain

This week’s episode features Ontario Mining Association President Priya Tandon in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli, exploring the potential impact of tariffs on Ontario’s mining industry. Tandon explains how mineral trade between Ontario and the U.S. remains relatively balanced but notes that tariffs are adding uncertainty to the sector. She also highlights the challenges of attracting new talent to the mining industry as the workforce continues to age.

FOR REST OF PODCAST KINDLY GO TO THE NORTHERN MINER WEBSITE