TNM Podcast: ‘Our people can’t trust the land’—Chief Dawna Hope on Victoria Gold’s ongoing heap leach pad failure

This week’s episode features Chief Dawna Hope of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Chief Hope discusses her […]
By Salima Virani August 1, 2024 At 1:32 pm
Chief Dawna Hope of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun. (Image courtesy of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun )

This week’s episode features Chief Dawna Hope of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli. Chief Hope discusses her experience dealing with the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine in Yukon. She shares how she discovered the disaster, the responses from the Yukon and federal governments, as well as the company’s actions. Chief Hope expresses her concern over the lack of urgency in the response and highlights the numerous risks the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun faces concerning groundwater contamination and the potential impact on their traditional lifestyle.

