TNM Podcast: PCAD ‘optimism with underlying tension’, ft The Northern Miner’s editorial team

This week’s episode features the Northern Miner editorial team discussing this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention. Editor-in-Chief Alisha Hiyate, […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 14, 2024 At 11:41 am

This week’s episode features the Northern Miner editorial team discussing this year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention. Editor-in-Chief Alisha Hiyate, Western Editor Henry Lazenby, Senior Staff Reporter Colin McClelland, and Copy Editor and Production Editor Blair McBride share their thoughts on the main takeaways from the conference. These include a general positive sentiment, junior mining finance struggles, Minister Wilkinson’s comments on Chinese investment, Barrick Gold’s Mark Bristow, Ontario’s Ring of Fire, and Indigenous participation in mining.

