TNM Podcast: Rick Rule looks back on newsletter writer and ‘original gold bug’ James Dines

In this week’s episode, Rule Investment Media CEO Rick Rule joins host Adrian Pocobelli to discuss the legacy of renowned newsletter writer James Dines (1931-2022). Rule delves into the ‘larger than life’ impact Dines had on the resource investment community and highlights his pioneering contributions to mass psychology and technical analysis in newsletter writing. Additionally, Rule shares personal anecdotes about his friendship with Dines, recounting how they met and what it was like to spend time with the legendary “Mr. Dines.”

