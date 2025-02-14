TNM Podcast: ‘Standing room only’— TNM’s Lazenby on Mining Indaba, renewed enthusiasm for mining

By Joseph Quesnel February 14, 2025 At 2:53 am
Northern Miner Western Editor Henry Lazenby.

This week’s episode features Northern Miner Western Editor Henry Lazenby, who shares insights from the 2025 Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town. Lazenby discusses the optimistic outlook for mining and how African nations are pushing for greater local beneficiation of metals to drive economic development.

Plus, in this week’s Spotlight segment, Neil Alberts, General Manager of BME Mining Canada, explores the company’s cutting-edge blasting and metallurgical technology. To learn more, visit: https://bme.co.za/

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

