TNM Podcast: Tax change will hurt Canada’s juniors, ft PearTree’s Ron Bernbaum on flow-through financing

This week’s episode features PearTree founder and CEO Ron Bernbaum in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the potential adverse effects of proposed tax changes in […]
By Northern Miner Staff February 15, 2024 At 1:43 pm
PearTree founder and CEO Ron Bernbaum.

This week’s episode features PearTree founder and CEO Ron Bernbaum in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the potential adverse effects of proposed tax changes in Canada for the exploration sector. Bernbaum outlines the challenges faced in altering the government’s perspective on these changes and articulates the severe implications for the junior mining sector if these proposals are enacted. Additionally, he provides insights into the prevailing sentiment within the mining industry and shares an update on PearTree’s performance amidst difficult market conditions.

