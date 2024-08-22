TNM Podcast: ‘The gold price action is not a Western story’, ft Canaccord Genuity’s Cam Currie

By Salima Virani August 22, 2024 At 12:32 pm
Canaccord Genuity senior investment advisor Cam Currie.

In this week’s episode, Cam Currie, senior investment advisor at Canaccord Genuity and founder of Currie Metals and Mining Group, joins host Adrian Pocobelli to analyze the recent surge in gold and gold stocks.

Currie offers his insights on how autocratic BRICS nations are driving up gold prices as they move toward establishing a new gold standard. He also explains why he believes gold stocks remain undervalued and under-owned, emphasizing that “the narrative isn’t there yet.” He suggests there may still be significant potential for gold stock appreciation.

LISTEN ON THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

