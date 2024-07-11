TNM Podcast: ‘The slide pile is unstable’—What’s happening at Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine in Yukon? ft Blair McBride

This week’s episode features Northern Miner production editor Blair McBride in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on recent developments at Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine in Yukon. McBride recounts a series of unusual events, including a heap leach pad failure at the mine, which occurred while he was attending an investment conference in Dawson City. He details the company’s and the Yukon government’s responses, noting that a government official has warned of ongoing risks of further landslides that could contaminate the water supply.

