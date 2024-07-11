TNM Podcast: ‘The slide pile is unstable’—What’s happening at Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine in Yukon? ft Blair McBride

This week’s episode features Northern Miner production editor Blair McBride in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on recent developments at Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine in Yukon. […]
By The Northern Miner Staff July 11, 2024 At 2:43 pm
The Eagle leaching pad landslide is visible at upper left down through the photo’s centre. Credit: Blair McBride

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

This week’s episode features Northern Miner production editor Blair McBride in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on recent developments at Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine in Yukon. McBride recounts a series of unusual events, including a heap leach pad failure at the mine, which occurred while he was attending an investment conference in Dawson City. He details the company’s and the Yukon government’s responses, noting that a government official has warned of ongoing risks of further landslides that could contaminate the water supply.

LISTEN AT THE NORTHERN MINER

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024
Jul 29 2024 - Jul 30 2024
Shale Water Management USA 2024

Related Posts