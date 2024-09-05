TNM Podcast: The story of Pretium Resources, ft Tudor Gold CEO Ken Konkin: part 2, “Scandal”

In this week’s episode, Ken Konkin, president and CEO of Tudor Gold, reflects on his experiences at Pretium Resources, particularly the challenges the […]
Pretium’s Brucejack gold-silver project in northwestern B.C. Credit: Pretium Resources.

In this week’s episode, Ken Konkin, president and CEO of Tudor Gold, reflects on his experiences at Pretium Resources, particularly the challenges the company encountered when Strathcona raised concerns about the company’s Brucejack project in late 2013. Konkin discusses how Strathcona’s decision to go public with their concerns may have been premature, and how their methodology, designed to avoid the “nugget effect”, may have been inadequate in addressing Pretium’s ultra-high-grade deposit. All this and more with Adrian Pocobelli.

