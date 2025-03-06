TNM Podcast: ‘Wait and see’ — TMX’s McPherson on Canadian mining markets

By Adrian Pocobelli. March 6, 2025 At 3:05 pm
Dean McPherson, head of global mining at TMX Group. Photo credit: Martina Lang for The Northern Miner.

This week’s episode features Dean McPherson, Head of Global Mining at TMX Group, offering insights into mining markets in Canada and beyond. McPherson shares his perspective on industry sentiment, highlighting the ongoing challenges exploration companies face in securing capital, while developers are experiencing better conditions. He also examines the potential for a structural shift in mining markets and discusses how Canadian government policy could be adjusted to attract and retain more domiciled companies.

