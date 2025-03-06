TNM Podcast: ‘Wait and see’ — TMX’s McPherson on Canadian mining markets

This week’s episode features Dean McPherson, Head of Global Mining at TMX Group, offering insights into mining markets in Canada and beyond. McPherson shares his perspective on industry sentiment, highlighting the ongoing challenges exploration companies face in securing capital, while developers are experiencing better conditions. He also examines the potential for a structural shift in mining markets and discusses how Canadian government policy could be adjusted to attract and retain more domiciled companies.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

KINDLY LISTEN TO THE ENTIRE PODCAST ON THE NORTHERN MINER.