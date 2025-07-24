TNM Podcast: What’s boosting mining in Europe? ft Euro Sun CEO Grant Sboros

By Northern Miner Staff July 24, 2025 At 8:54 am
The Rovina project is located in west central Romania in the heart of Transylvania. (Image courtesy of Euro Sun Mining.)

This week’s episode features Euro Sun Mining CEO Grant Sboros in conversation with host Adrian Pocobelli on the evolving state of mining in Europe. Sboros offers insight into the European Union’s recent Critical Raw Materials Act and how individual EU countries are responding to the legislation.

He also delves into Euro Sun’s flagship Rovina project in west-central Romania, shares his approach to community engagement, and outlines the broader opportunities he sees for mining across the continent.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

TO ACCESS THE FULL PODCAST KINDLY VISIT THE NORTHERN MINER!

