TNM reveals latest bonus prize Treasure Hunt clue

We’re pleased to share the next clue for The Great Canadian Treasure Hunt, Golden Triangle Bonus Prize.

This clue applies to a set of six one-ounce gold coin prizes worth almost $35,000 in total. The clue does not apply to the main treasure hunt prize.

Français

Les sentiers féériques t'écartent de la voie.

Lorsque la route courbe deux fois, cherche la voie qui reste droite.

Suis-la jusqu'à ce que l'univers s'ouvre à tes pieds...

et ce qui t'échappe t'apparaîtra.

English

Whispered paths forsake the road.

Where the way bends twice, seek the track that does not.

Follow it till the world falls open at your feet...

and what’s hidden from sight may be found.

As always, read carefully — every word matters.

More clues and updates will follow as the hunt continues. Thank you for being part of the adventure.

Good luck, and happy hunting.



For more information, including full contest rules, FAQs and updates, visit treasure.northernminer.com. Follow @northernminer (X/FB/YouTube) | @thenorthernminer (IG) | @mining (X) | @miningdotcom (IG/FB/YouTube); @ceodotca (X/IG/FB/TikTok) | @ceocafilm (YouTube) for ongoing clues and community updates.