TNM Symposiums return as geopolitics shift industry trends

TNM Symposiums are back in North America for the first time since before the pandemic, and they couldn’t come at a better time for investors.

Geopolitics are now shaping our industry more than ever as the West’s de-coupling from China sparks a push to secure domestic supply of critical minerals, and the late stage of the debt cycle pushes us towards the de-dollarization of the global economy and the resurgence of gold as a stable currency.

To tackle the big themes of the day, The Northern Miner brings you not only the industry’s leading minds but also its leading journalists, who know how to ask the right questions to get you the information you need to make the right decisions in this unprecedented time for our sector.

TNM's Global Mining Symposium established itself as the go-to virtual event in the mining and metals industry during the pandemic.

Now, we get to bring this powerful platform to a physical space so you can not only hear from but also meet industry leaders like Rob McEwen, the founder and CEO of McEwen Mining, to talk about his copper mine of the future; futurist George Hemingway to discuss where the industry needs to go; CEO of the newly minted SCP Resource Financer (formerly Sprott Capital Partners), Peter Grosskopf, to give you key insights into how The Street sees the precious metals space; along with the newest members of the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame Jim Cooney, Alex Davidson and Douglas Silver to talk about the secrets to their illustrious careers and where they see the industry heading.

Also featured will be a panel on investing in Quebec, the latest in mineral processing and green technology, and a slate of other executives who are driving the industry forward with new projects and new technologies that will be shaping the industry in the coming months and years such as Victoria Gold, Purepoint Uranium, Generation Mining, Omai Gold mines and Power Nickel.

We look forward to seeing and hearing from you all again on Thursday, May 25 at the TMX Market Centre (120 Adelaide St. W. Toronto, ON) lunch and cocktails will be served.

Register to attend here: https://events.northernminer.com/q2-gms-2023/