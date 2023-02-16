Tomra pro tertiary sorter offers particle size variety

Tomra’s pro tertiary laser is the latest product in the company’s line up of laser sorters.

The industrial processing (pro) series sorting equipment is designed for the typical minerals processing environment. The heavy duty and compact design based on the freefall principle is efficient and reliable. The pro tertiary particularly covers particle sizes between 6 mm and 32 mm.

The machine also comes equipped with a self-cleaning device. Like the previous model, The laser identification technology consists of a patented multi-channel laser scanning system with structural and spectral selectivity. Multiple material characteristics including surface structure, brightness, colour, transparency, size, and shape are processed at the same time.

Size range from 2 mm to 250 mm is covered by three models which can be equipped with colour, near-infrared (NIR), laser and electromagnetic (EM) technology or a combination thereof. High capacity sorting on a belt feeding system is key for this product series. different models and widths are available which can be equipped with x-ray transmission (XRT), electromagnetic (EM), colour and/or NIR technology.

Tomra will be present at MinExchange in Denver, Colorado (26 Feb to 1 March), where the company will present the pro tertiary. The company will be exhibiting booth #1938 in the Exhibit Hall, Colorado Pavilion.

To learn more, visit www.Tomra.com.