Tomra’s new TS100C ejection module offers four times the speed

Tomra Mining’s newest ejection module for its Tertiary XRT sorter is here. Now featuring the new TS100C module and the recently introduced image processing unit, it is capable of sorting particle sizes down to 4.0 mm in high-capacity applications with much higher energy efficiency.

The TS100C ejection module is four times faster than previous versions. When combined with the image processing unit, it delivers higher precision in sorting small particle sizes at high throughputs. The mechanical design of the sorter has also been improved by the introduction of a new splitter plate and more precise calibration equipment to ensure the greater precision in the alignment between detection and ejection systems required for fine particles.

For the newest version of the ejection module, one of its major keys to efficiency is to use significantly less compressed air to eject the particles. Test work conducted at the Tomra test centre, both with artificial material mixtures and real-world sample material showed a reduction in air consumption compared to industry standards, as well as an improvement in product purity of around 15%. With the consequent cut in operating costs, sorting small particle sizes down to 4.0mm with the (common belt) COM Tertiary XRT fines sorter is not only viable, but adds value to the process.

“One of the biggest drivers of cost in sensor-based sorting is the energy used for the compressed air for the ejectors. The new TS100C ejection module successfully addresses this issue and provides an effective solution to this increasing demand. It is a ground-breaking invention to create a more higher-value product and reduce product loss,” said Ines Hartwig, director product management at Tomra.

