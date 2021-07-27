Top 10 Canadian companies with assets in the U.S.

The U.S. is fertile ground for a variety of minerals, and Canadian companies are active throughout the country. The Northern Miner presents […]
By Henry Lazenby July 27, 2021 At 2:05 pm
Barrick’s Q2 gold production lower on production outages
Image courtesy of Barrick Gold.

The U.S. is fertile ground for a variety of minerals, and Canadian companies are active throughout the country. The Northern Miner presents its Top 10 list of the biggest Canada-based firms with substantial assets in the U.S., by market capitalization, as of July 7, 2021. The data was compiled by our sister company, MiningIntelligence.

1. Barrick Gold

Market cap: 47.23 billion (US$37.98 billion)

Toronto-based Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX; NYSE: GOLD) has projects in 13 countries worldwide. But the company's U.S. operations have been crucial in maintaining its leading position on the list, especially its operations in Nevada.

In 2019, the company joined forces with Newmont (TSX: NGT; NYSE: NEM) to create Nevada Gold Mines (NGM). NGM oversees the world's largest gold mining complex, with assets that include ten underground mines and 12 open pit mines, three of which are considered 'tier-one'. Additional assets are two roaster facilities, two autoclave facilities, two flotation facilities and four oxide mills.

