Tower Resources hits 3.3 g/t gold over 13 metres on Rabbit North

Tower Resources (TSXV:TWR) has completed the first phase of its 2024 drilling program on the Rabbit North property in British Columbia's Kamloops mining district. The initial phase involved 1,015 metres of drilling across five holes, from RN24-050 to RN24-054.

Holes RN24-050 and RN24-052 were aimed at exploring a potential extension of the magmatic-hydrothermal breccia body discovered last year at the Rainbow porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum site.

Holes RN24-051, RN24-053, and RN24-054 tested shear-hosted gold targets identified for this year's program. Hole RN24-051, targeting the southern shear trend between the Thunder and Lightning zones, intersected two mineralized intervals averaging 3.28 g/t gold over 13.3 metres and 2.19 g/t gold over 10.1 metres.

Hole RN24-052, located northeast of the Lightning zone, aimed to explore the central shear trend, while RN24-053 tested the shear trend west of last year's Thunder North discovery, which had a discovery hole that assayed 2.04 g/t gold over 25.7 metres last year.

A larger drilling campaign with up to ten additional holes is planned for mid-September.

Historical exploration on the property was completed by major companies such as Kennco, Noranda and Cominco in the 1960s and 1970s and by junior companies such as ProAm Exploration and Auterra Ventures in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

