TowHaul breaks ground on Montana facility expansion

TowHaul's lowboy trailer. Credit: TowHaul

TowHaul, a subsidiary of Federal Signal Corp and Ground Force Worldwide, says it will break ground this week on a 1672 sq. metre expansion of its facility in Belgrade, Montana.

The news follows TowHaul’s announcement of a new 685-ton lowboy trailer and multi-purpose gooseneck to its existing lineup. The company says the new products have a towing capacity large enough to haul Caterpillar 6060, Komatsu PC5500, Hitachi EX5600 and similar-sized machines. Production of the 685 is expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

The expansion will increase TowHaul’s current 2973-sq. metre production floor to accommodate increasing demands. The new facility will also provide space to manufacture the company’s new product lines.

“As the mining industry continues on an upward trajectory, the need for TowHaul’s lowboy trailers and multi-purpose goosenecks has likewise continued to rise,” said Chris Friedel, TowHaul’s vice-president and general manager. “We’re thrilled to kick off our expansion project, which allows us to broaden TowHaul’s production capacity and provide a number of crucial jobs here in Belgrade over the coming months.”

A groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Oct. 8 at TowHaul’s headquarters in Belgrade.

For more information, visit: https://towhaul.com/