Treasure Hunt video: Queen’s Park hails Cobalt treasure hunt win

Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament John Vanthof brought a bit of Northern Ontario to Queen’s Park after one of The Northern Miner’s […]
By Northern Miner Staff January 26, 2026 At 12:40 pm
Ontario MPP John Vanthof (R) spoke with TNM’s Devan Murugan about the Great Canadian Treasure Hunt.

Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament John Vanthof brought a bit of Northern Ontario to Queen’s Park after one of The Northern Miner’s Great Canadian Treasure Hunt prizes was found near Cobalt, close to where he lives.

The MPP recently rose in the provincial house to celebrate the hunt’s cross-country buzz, saying it offered a rare opening to remind legislators how central mining is to the North.

“Sometimes when I’m in Queen’s Park in Toronto, the knowledge isn’t as high,” he told The Northern Miner’s anchor,Devan Murugan. “It was a way to bring people personally into the mining sector.”

Pressure on the northern Trans-Canada route will only grow as more projects advance, including efforts tied to the Ring of Fire, and he urged faster maintenance, enforcement and long-term upgrades to reduce closures and improve safety for residents, trucking and mine supply chains.

Watch the full interview below:

Comments

