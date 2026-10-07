Trelleborg launches pressure-activated sealing solution

The SG range is engineered to optimize performance of central tire inflation systems. Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions has unveiled a new range of specialized sealing components designed for challenging off-highway environments.

The company says its Turcon SG rotary seals are built for mining, construction, agriculture and forestry vehicles. They use a low-friction sealing system that maintains airtightness through the inflation and deflation cycles. It is designed to work alongside a central tire inflation system (CTIS).

“By automatically adjusting tire pressure to suit varying ground conditions, CTIS systems sealed with Turcon SG support up to 15% reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions, improving traction and safety and reducing soil compaction. Combined with its extended service life, the seal significantly cuts downtime and total cost of ownership for customers,” said Tobias Corneli, the company’s expert network manager.

The SG seal also maintains reliable sealing under continuous rotary motion and typical pneumatic pressure. Its pressure-activated design holds the polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) sealing lip in an unpressurized, near-zero-friction state for 90 to 95 percent of its operating cycle. When pressure is applied, the lip presses against the countersurface to deliver the seal. Trelleborg says this approach extends service life beyond 10,000 hours.

For further information, visit: https://www.trelleborg.com/en