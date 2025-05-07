Trident receives exploration permits for its high-grade gold projects in Saskatchewan

Trident Resources (TSXV: ROCK; OTCQB: EROSD) announced that the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment has issued two exploration permits for the Contact Lake and Preview SW gold deposits. Both deposits are located on the Contact Lake gold property, one of Trident Resources’ three wholly owned gold and copper projects in Saskatchewan. Trident looks forward to conducting drill programs at the past producing Contact Lake mine site and the Preview SW deposit, which host historical gold resources. This will be the first exploration program at the Contact Lake mine site in almost thirty years.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident, commented: "Strategic capital continues to flow into the district, underscoring the immense potential of one of the last underexplored greenstone belts in Saskatchewan, Canada. With the drill permits now in hand, we will be finalizing plans for the upcoming program and will be mobilizing this summer with a strong treasury to conduct a 5,000m program. The Contact Lake mine site, home to a past producing, high-grade gold mine, has not been the recipient of any exploration work in many decades. The mine was closed in the late 1990’s due to low gold prices. With the strengthening gold price and the potential to expand the resource base Trident is in an excellent position to unlock significant value at the project. This is the initial step in determining how we advance to a much larger exploration program to test the regional

The company has scheduled the exploration drill for this summer at the Contact Lake mine site. The exploration drill program will comprise approximately 5,000 metres. Work teams will then move to the Preview SW deposit area to drill where approximately 1,200m. Further details on the upcoming drill campaign are forthcoming.