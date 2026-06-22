Trinity Metals doubles US tungsten concentrate supply to 20%  

Trinity Metals said this week exports from its Nyakabingo tungsten mine in Rwanda now account for up to 20% of primary tungsten concentrate consumption in the US.

Since the commercial agreement that Global Tungsten & Powders (GTP) signed with Trinity’s offtake partner, New York headquartered Traxys in 2025, more than 320 tonnes of high-grade tungsten concentrate from Nyakabingo have been shipped to GTP’s facilities in Pennsylvania for processing into high-quality tungsten powders for America’s defense and industrial sectors, the company said.

Trinity Metals said it has a doubled of supply to GTP from last month, with production now accounting for up to 20% of America’s average monthly primary tungsten consumption.

Trinity said this affirms its position as a cornerstone supplier of fully traceable and certified tungsten concentrate for the US and allies, and a partner of scale to its customers, adding that it looks to triple its production over the coming years.

The company was formed in 2022 by the merger of three historic mines: Nyakabingo tungsten mine, Rutongo tin mine, and the Musha tin and tantalum mine. It said it has also discovered a highly prospective lithium deposit called Ntunga on its Musha concession.

The company, which last month said it is planning an international listing to raise $100–$200 million as it steps up expansion, says it is focused on the responsible production of conflict-free and child labour-free tungsten, tin, and tantalum.

Surging demand for the metals, known as 3T and used in electronics, defence and energy supply chains, is driving a shift toward traceable, non-Chinese sources, putting Rwanda’s 3T mining belt near Democratic Republic of Congo in sharper focus.

"Demand for tungsten in the US is growing fast, both for defence and industrial applications. With that growth, import requirements for primary tungsten concentrate are increasing, while US domestic production remains at zero,” Trinity Metals chairman Shawn McCormick said in a news release.

“China, which controls over 80% of the supply of tungsten units worldwide, has restricted exports of tungsten for dual-use purposes, making Trinity Metals’ supply from Rwanda increasingly important for American national security and that of its allies,” McCormick said.

“As Rwanda’s largest mineral producer and exporter, Trinity Metals is proud to support Rwanda's role in helping to meet America's strategic requirements, and given the ever-growing importance of

critical minerals, we see a clear opportunity for the creation of a US-Rwanda Strategic Partnership Agreement on Critical Minerals as exists with other countries on the continent.”

Trinity’s major shareholder, Techmet Ltd. Is part owned by the US Government through the DFC.

The Nyakabingo concession of 1,600 hectares is estimated to contain

over 30,000 tonnes of recoverable tungsten with potential to grow the resource substantially at depth, where a deep drilling program is currently underway.

Current production exceeds 100 tonnes of wolframite per month, containing 65-70% tungsten trioxide (WO3), under a 25-year license that commenced in 2015.