Triton fast-tracks Saskatchewan project in possible bid to secure U.S. listing

Private Canadian developer Triton Uranium has begun development activities at its signature Atlas project in Uranium City, Saskatchewan, marking a pivotal step toward establishing new domestic uranium supply as nuclear power is experiences the early stages of a nuclear resurgence across the United States.

"Speed is the missing piece in North America's uranium supply," Triton Uranium CEO Todd Montgomery said. "AI data centers and a renewed U.S. nuclear buildout are accelerating demand right now, but most uranium developments won't come online for years. The Atlas project is built to change that, with our near-surface, infrastructure-ready model that we believe can be developed significantly faster than conventional uranium mines."

Triton considering U.S. listing through acquisition: Reuters

According to a recent Reuters new report, Triton is considering pursuing a U.S. stock exchange listing through a special purpose acquisition company merger during 2026, President Scott Evans revealed. The company has secured nearly $16 million through private funding rounds, directing these resources toward exploration activities that will precede any potential public market debut.

Evans indicated the company remains open to future equity partnerships with either U.S. or Canadian government entities, acknowledging the increasing policy emphasis on securing critical mineral supply chains across North America. These policy shifts create opportunities for domestic uranium developers to attract strategic investment from public sector partners.

The timing of Triton's potential public listing aligns with broader uranium market dynamics driven by artificial intelligence data centres and renewed nuclear power plant construction across the United States. These demand drivers have prompted utilities to secure long-term supply agreements, creating favourable conditions for uranium development companies seeking growth capital.

Advancing toward production

Triton Uranium President Scott Evans outlined the significance of transitioning from planning to active development phases.

"With today's announcement, the Atlas project takes a major step forward," Evans said. "Beginning on-site work moves the project closer to advancing a future open-pit ore body and reinforces our commitment to creating value for the company, the community, and North America's uranium supply."

Market analysts are saying North America currently faces constrained uranium supply conditions, with limited domestic production forcing continued reliance on foreign-controlled sources and strategic inventories outside Western utility markets.

Project development timeline

The upcoming drill program represents the next phase in advancing the Atlas project toward potential production. The company's focus on near-surface mineralization and existing infrastructure aims to compress typical development timelines that often extend beyond a decade for conventional uranium projects.

Triton's approach leverages historical mining activity in the region while applying modern extraction and processing technologies. The company anticipates that its infrastructure-ready model will enable faster permitting processes and reduced construction phases compared to remote greenfield developments.

The June 2026 drilling commencement will target four priority zones identified through historical data analysis and recent geological assessments. Results from this 10,000-metre program will inform resource estimation and preliminary economic assessments scheduled for later in 2026.

More information is posted at www.TritonUranium.com