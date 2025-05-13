Triumph discovers new silver and gold vein at Freegold Mountain

Triumph Gold (TSXV: TIG) announced the discovery of a new silver-gold vein system, now named the Proton zone, at its Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. The discovery lies 1.3 km northeast of the Nucleus deposit and 2.75 km northwest of the Revenue deposit.

Company work teams uncovered the Proton zone in fresh bedrock in placer mining at Mechanic Creek in a previously unexplored area. The mineralized zone spans approximately 15 x 15 metres and lies over 300 metres from the nearest historic sampling or drill hole. The shear-hosted quartz-sulfide veins share a similar geochemical signature to the nearby Nucleus deposit but are hosted in granodiorite, like the Revenue deposit.

Triumph Gold's vice president of exploration Jesse Halle commented: "Mechanic Creek continues to generate highly prospective exploration targets, demonstrating the significant growth potential of the Revenue and Nucleus deposits. This new zone shows gold-and-silver-dominant geochemistry like the Vest Pocket and Granger zones; the latter being added to the 2020 resource estimate. A new mineralized trend is emerging, and we are excited to see where it leads."

The Nucleus deposit hosts epithermal gold-silver-copper mineralization within Paleozoic schists and gneisses, crosscut by quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes and a leucogranite stock. Structural control is related to the Big Creek fault system.

Triumph Gold's principal geologist, Marty Henning, stated: "With rising gold and silver prices, the Nucleus resource is showing strong potential for growth. Mineralization extends below the current $1,500 per ounce gold pit resource, and further drilling along key structural trends could significantly expand the resource."



