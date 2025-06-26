Troilus files key assessment for Troilus copper-gold project

Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) announce that it has officially filed the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) for its flagship Troilus copper-gold project with both the Quebec government, via the Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), and the Canadian government, via the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC).

The submission of the ESIA marks a major milestone in the development of the Troilus project, representing the culmination of over five years of comprehensive baseline studies, robust technical evaluations, and meaningful engagement with Indigenous and local communities. As one of the largest undeveloped gold and copper projects in North America, this filing is a key step in advancing Troilus along its path towards construction.

Jacqueline Leroux, Troilus’ vice president of environment and permitting, commented, “The ESIA submission is a defining moment for Troilus that reflects the unwavering dedication of our internal team and partners to advance this project in a responsible, transparent, and collaborative manner. This milestone not only derisks the project but also reinforces our long-standing commitment to sustainable development and positive impact for the communities in which we operate.”

The ESIA includes the results of extensive engagement with the Cree Nation of Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation, the Cree Nation Government and the communities of Chibougamau and Chapais, which helped shape project design and mitigation strategies. As a past-producing mine (1996–2010), Troilus benefits from both robust legacy data and a high level of regional understanding of mining operations and their impacts.

Independent studies conducted by Coalia, the National Research Council of Canada, Lamont, and the Minesite Drainage Assessment Group confirm that the project’s waste rock does not generate acid, which significantly reduces environmental risk and long-term water treatment requirements.

BluMetric Environmental and Stantec, two leading environmental and engineering firms, developed the ESIA. The IAAC and Cree Nation Government coordinated a rolling submission model, enabling sections of the ESIA to be submitted in advance of the final report. This approach allowed regulators to start their assessments early and provide feedback during the drafting process, which should streamline the overall permitting timeline.

With the ESIA filing complete, the Project formally moves into the provincial and federal review process. In Québec, COMEX (Comité d’examen des répercussions sur l’environnement et le milieu social or Environmental and Social Impact Review Committee) will review the submission under the James Bay and Northern Québec Agreement. Federally, the IAAC will lead a parallel review supported by public and Indigenous consultations. Authorities anticipate final decisions by year-end 2026.

More information is posted on www.TroilusGold.com.