Troilus Gold reports single best intercept at Quebec project

Toronto-based Troilus Gold (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) announced positive drill results from its 2025 drill campaign at the Troilus copper-gold project in north-central Quebec. The program is focused on identifying and delineating higher-grade mineralization. The results reported today include the best intercept drilled to date in the southwest zone based on linear grade (grade x width). These results confirm the continuity of higher-grade material within the phase 1 reserve pit, which covers years one to five of the mine plan.

These first reported results include Troilus’s single best intercept in the history of drilling at the Southwest, in terms of linear grade. Drill hole SW-25-688 returned 2.44 g/t gold-equivalent over 56 metres from the primary ore shoot on which the phase one pit is centered and surpasses the previous strongest result from the southwest of 1.56 g/t gold-equivalent over 73 metres in hole TLG-ZSW20-189.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus Gold, commented, “We are very encouraged by the latest results from the southwest zone, which will be the first area mined when production begins. Hole SW-25-688 returned the highest linear-grade intercept drilled to date in this zone, highlighting the continuity of wide, high-grade mineralization in the core of the deposit. Additionally, SW-25-679 encountered strong near-surface grades that could further strengthen the early years of the mine plan. As the campaign progresses, we look forward to sharing more results that continue to improve confidence of the block model, de-risk the early production years, and enhance the overall development plan for the Troilus project.”

The company is focused on better defining high-grade zones in the early years in the ongoing drill program at the Southwest zone.

Hole SW-25-679 returned several higher-grade intervals of 6.82 g/t gold-equivalent over one metre, 1.75 g/t gold-equivalent over nine metres, 15.39 g/t gold-equivalent over 1 metre and 8.18 g/t gold-equivalent over one metre within a broader intersection of 1.22 g/t gold-equivalent over 51 metres starting at just nine metres downhole.

These grades are notably higher than previously reported results from this area of the southwest zone, highlighting the potential for the ongoing drill program to not only de-risk the early years of mining, but also identify additional near-surface high-grade zones that could enhance early production. Drilling in the Southwest is scheduled to continue until mid-May. Follow-up drilling on these targets is planned for fall 2025.

More information is posted on www.TroilusGold.com.