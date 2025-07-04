Troilus impact statement faces federal assessment

The Troilus Mining project, proposed by Troilus Gold, is undergoing a detailed federal impact assessment led by the Joint Assessment Committee, which includes the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Cree Nation Government. The IAAC is inviting public comments by August 17, 2025, on the potential effects of the project and any proposed measures to prevent or mitigate those effects, as described in the proponent’s impact statement.

The full impact statement can be accessed here.

This ambitious initiative aims to establish a large-scale open-pit gold and copper mine approximately 76 km northwest of Mistissini and 170 km north of Chibougamau, Quebec. Key components of the project include the revival of two former pits, the creation of a new pit, the reuse of an existing tailings facility, and the construction of waste rock and overburden piles. Notably, a state-of-the-art ore processing plant capable of handling 50,000 tonnes of ore per day is planned, enabling operations to continue for an estimated 22 years.

Environmental considerations are central to the project, as outlined in the summary of the proponent's impact statement. This document explores various mitigation measures designed to address potential ecological impacts. The statement is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry's project page (reference number 83658). For those seeking additional information, input can also be directed to Troilus@iaac-aeic.gc.ca.

This environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) marks a significant milestone for Troilus Gold, representing over five years of research, technical evaluations, and engagement with Indigenous and local communities. Submitted to the Quebec government via the Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), as well as the IAAC at the federal level, it underscores the project's scale as one of the largest undeveloped gold and copper projects in North America. The filing of the ESIA is a major step forward in advancing the Troilus project toward construction.