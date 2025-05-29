Troubadour Resources secures ATI permit for Senneville copper-gold project

Troubadour Resources (TSXV: TR; OTCQB: TROUF) – a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company – announced that Ressources Naturelles et Forêts Quebec granted the company ATI (Amendment to the Technical Information) drilling permits for its Senneville copper-gold project in Val-d’Or, Quebec.

In Quebec, the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) introduced the Authorization for Impact-Causing Exploration Work (ATI) permit as a mandatory requirement on May 6, 2024. The ATI authorization addresses the concerns of local municipalities and Indigenous communities while promoting a stable framework for mine development investments. It improves oversight of exploration activities that impact the environment. This transparent process balances competing land uses and allows the Ministère to set conditions and requirements for work on claimed lands, ensuring consideration of local and Indigenous concerns about proposed mining exploration.

The ATI remains valid for two years and allows renewal, subject to compliance with regulatory conditions. These permits enable the company to flexibly plan the upcoming drill programs in 2025-2026 and conduct follow-up as needed in the coming years.

With the new permit in hand, Troubadour intends to further delineate high-priority drill targets at the Gustave Cere showing within the Senneville South Claim group. Historical assay results from this area include grab samples that yielded up to 49.5 grams/ton (g/t) gold, channel samples that returned up to 6.5 g/t gold over 1.8 metres, and drill intercepts that reported up to 18.15 g/t gold over approximately 0.9 metres.

Zachary Kotowych, CEO of Troubadour Resources, commented: “The ATI permits will help the company plan a targeted drilling program at the Senneville copper-gold project, enabling systematic exploration in areas with minimal prior gold-focused field work. This marks a key step in unlocking the project’s full mineral potential.”

Comprised of 230 mineral claims totalling over 130 km2, the Senneville project is located within the prolific Val d’Or Mining Camp between Probe Gold’s McKenzie Break deposit (1,453,400 ounces inferred) to the north, and the Probe’s Novador Development project to the south (6,405,000 ounces M&I and 1,550,200 ounces inferred).

More information is posted on www.TroubadourResources.com.