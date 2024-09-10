Tudor Gold reports 9.6 g/t gold equivalent over 13.5 metres at Treaty Creek

Tudor Gold (TSXV:TUD) has reported results from the fifth hole of its 2024 exploration drilling program at the Treaty Creek project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. The program, which is now complete, covered 10,530 metres, and all crews and equipment have been demobilized.

Tudor Gold holds a 60% stake in the Treaty Creek joint venture, with American Creek Resources and Teuton Resources each owning 20%.

The SC-1 zone, first identified earlier this year, has expanded with two new sub-parallel structures, SC-1A and SC-1B, located above the original SC-1. Drill hole GS-24-185 intersected 9.6 g/t gold equivalent (AuEQ) over 13.5 metres in the SC-1C structure, extending the zone by 255 metres up-dip and 140 metres along strike. The SC-1 zone now spans 800 metres in length and 400 metres in depth, with all sub-parallel structures remaining open in all directions. Further results from the CS-600 domain are still pending.

Tudor Gold president and CEO Ken Konkin expressed excitement over the high-grade discovery, noting, "We are very pleased with this newest high-grade result in the planned 140-metre northerly step-out from GS-24-184, which intersected 8.1 g/t AuEQ over 6.2 metres and a 250-metre easterly step-out from GS-24-181, which intersected 5.3 g/t AuEQ over 6.0 metres." Konkin added that the discovery of multiple high-grade gold-bearing structures suggests the presence of a large hydrothermal system, which could provide the project with significant economic advantages.

The Treaty Creek project hosts the Goldstorm deposit, a major gold-copper porphyry system. It contains an indicated resource of 27.9 million oz. gold equivalent at 1.2 g/t AuEQ, with an inferred resource of 6 million oz. AuEQ at 1.3 g/t AuEQ. The deposit remains open in all directions.

Treaty Creek has seen intermittent exploration since 1928, following the discovery of the Treaty Gossan by prospectors Charles Knipple and Tim Williams.

For more information, visit www.Tudor-Gold.com.