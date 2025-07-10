Tyton EI unveils machine learning platform to aid mine rehab professionals

Australia-based Tyton Ecological Intelligence (Tyton EI) has launched the world’s first Machine Learning as a Service (MLaaS) platform for mine rehabilitation professionals, ecologists, conservationists and environmental managers. The MLaaS version of the company’s cutting-edge TytonAI technology is the only AI-powered solution purpose-built for individual flora, vegetation and landscape feature classification.

Tyton EI Founder Cam Mounsey said the advanced machine learning technology represented a major step forward in modern ecological management.

Cam explained: “The latest version of the software provides users access to Tyton’s ever-expanding vegetation mega-model, built using data accumulated from large land areas. Users can load their own aerial data and imagery into the software and use the pre-trained mega model to assess entire project areas,"

“Our MLaaS platform empowers environmental managers to add contemporary machine learning technology to their toolkits to assist field, desktop and analytical work without having to be tech boffins.”

TytonAI uses vision transformers to analyze aerial imagery to identify vegetation lifeforms, species and individual plants at landscape scale. The MLaaS platform takes this analysis even further by making machine learning easy and accessible, enabling whole-of-site assessments of rehabilitation areas with a high degree of accuracy, reducing sampling error and improving data quality.

Cam added: “It is the only platform on the market custom built for classifying individual plants, vegetation and landscape features on such a large scale. We have already seen leading environmental consultants and major mining companies use TytonAI in Australia to better understand environmental trends across complex project sites. Now, that extends outside Australia and into new industries like agriculture, forestry and biodiverse carbon.”

Cam said transitioning TytonAI from a managed service to a commercial off-the-shelf product available through the cloud globally presented a huge opportunity for environmental and ecology professionals working around the world. Earlier versions of TytonAI have been adopted by leading mining companies to assess environmental impacts and monitor rehabilitation, while ecologists, biodiversity specialists and Traditional Owner groups have applied the technology to support sustainability initiatives and natural resource management.

Release of the upgraded technology comes after eight years of development. Simultaneously, Tyton EI has launched a new and improved version of its analysis platform, now branded TytonIQ. Designed for organizations managing, assessing and storing environmental data, TytonIQ offers advanced analytics that enable early detection of potential environmental risks, enabling smarter, more informed decision-making.

At the heart of this platform is the new TytonIQ Agent, which seamlessly connects, contextualizes, and interprets data from across the platform’s modules. The system integrates effortlessly with TytonAI, providing users with a powerful digital ecosystem combining data analysis, reporting and a robust knowledge base.

Cam explained: "Professionals working in this space can now leverage powerful, intuitive and accessible Tyton tools to make their work more efficient, accurate and reduce resources,"

“We’ve tailor-made these platforms to collect, collate, analyze and help make decisions based on critical data, as well as plan for future initiatives and minimize risk exposure. We’re excited to empower ecologists and environmental stewards around the world with TytonAI and TytonIQ to deliver better environmental outcomes.”

