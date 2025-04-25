U.S. mining supply and service company expands operations in Sudbury

An American company has announced it will be expanding its mining equipment operations into Sudbury, Ontario. The company expects to be in full production by September 1st.



Sudbury has long been recognized as a mining hub in North America with its many mining operations and mining supply outlets.

Jennmar Canada has said it will be spending $7 million to move equipment from its U.S. operation when it expands in Northern Ontario. The expansion will bring additional manufacturing operations to Ontario.

Jennmar is a manufacturer of ground support for underground mines and civil tunneling projects. It started operations in Sudbury in 2020.

“We want to be closer to our actual customer base with the manufacturing piece.” said David Hurd, Jennmar Canada’s managing director, in an interview with CTV News, in explaining the reason for the move and expansion.

Hurd added: “Secondly because of the political uncertainty at the moment, it seemed an appropriate time to move the equipment.” Hurd was referring, of course, to the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and Canada.

The company said the move will create 12 new, high-paying jobs in Sudbury. Officials with Jennmar said the company is working with city and the mayor of Greater Sudbury to obtain approval for an 8,500-square-foot expansion. When that’s complete, it will add another six new positions.

More information is posted on www.Jennmar.com.