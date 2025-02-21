Univar Solutions selected as exclusive distributor of BASF’s LuquaSorb superabsorbent polymers

Univar Solutions – a leading global provider of specialty ingredients and chemicals – announced an expanded distribution partnership with BASF, securing the exclusive right to serve as a distributor of LuquaSorb superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) in the United States and Canada in industrial applications.

This collaboration expands the availability of high-performance, non-hazardous SAP technology for a wide range of industrial applications in key market segments such as coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers (CASE), energy and mining, water treatment, and environmental remediation industries.

LuquaSorb represents a significant advancement in liquid management, with the capability to absorb and retain up to 500 times its own weight in liquid.

Andrew Erickson, vice president of product management for Univar Solutions, said, “We are excited to collaborate with BASF to substantially broaden our product portfolio and bring the LuquaSorb product line to our customers. LuquaSorbis a valuable addition to our offerings and will allow us to better serve the evolving needs of our customers. This agreement leverages the strengths of our distribution network and BASF's cutting-edge technology, ultimately benefiting our customers by providing them with greater access to this high-performance product line and the technical expertise needed to successfully integrate it into their operations. BASF's reputation for quality and goals on sustainability complement our own, and together we can bring this solution to customers facing challenges in liquid management."

LuquaSorbSAPs are non-hazardous and exceptionally efficient, boasting the capacity to absorb and retain up to 500 times their weight in liquid. This absorption power makes them ideal for a multitude of applications across diverse sectors, offering a practical and environmentally conscious solution to various liquid management challenges.

The LuquaSorb line's wide array of applications includes hydro-swelling capabilities for sealing and protection of underground cables, and as an internal curing agent for concrete in CASE; solidification of drilling fluids and mine tailings remediation in energy and mining; wastewater sludge stabilization; groundwater contaminant containment in water treatment; environmental remediation; and many other industrial markets uses.

LuquaSorb is available in three distinct grades - Q1, M1, and B1 - each designed with unique gel strengths, speeds, and capacities to ensure a broad range of applications and customization options. This versatility enables precise tailoring to meet specific requirements across different markets.

