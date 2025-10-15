US critical minerals funding advisory firm expands into Canada  

Clark Street Associates (CSA), a US advisory firm specializing in government funding for hard tech companies in sectors such as critical minerals, semiconductors, climate technology, and defense, announced Wednesday its expansion into Canada.

The move opens up opportunities for Clark Street’s existing and prospective clients to take advantage of a market where government investment is rapidly increasing—and often with less competition for available funding, it said.

The firm, which has offices in Washington DC and Los Altos, California said Canada’s federal government is aggressively deploying capital to build domestic technology capabilities, creating unprecedented opportunities for companies that understand how to navigate the landscape.

Billions of dollars are being allotted across key strategic areas, including Defense. Beginning in 2025, CSA said Canada will exceed NATO’s requirement that 20% of military budgets go to major equipment and technology, representing a C$13.2 billion growth opportunity in advanced defense manufacturing, cybersecurity, and R&D.

The Canadian federal government has also pledged to reach 5% of GDP in defense-related investments, an estimated C$150 billion annually, while also increasing annual expenditures from C$39.0 billion in 2024–25 to more than C$52.2 billion by 2029–30.

Critical minerals

The country’s Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund is offering up C$1.5 billion through 2030 to support clean energy and transportation infrastructure for mineral production. Likewise, the updated Critical Minerals Strategy includes over C$550 million in commitments, including new tax credits, funding for innovation, and expanded infrastructure, aimed at making Canada a global supplier of choice.

Aiming to compete in the global AI race, Canada has already awarded over C$74 million in quantum technology grants in the past year alone, the firm said, adding that it believes this trend is only going to continue as the government is investing heavily in next-generation compute platforms, including a C$2 billion Sovereign AI Compute Strategy to expand access to high-performance infrastructure.

Clean energy

Canada continues to focus on clean energy, opening up new avenues for U.S. companies to establish a footprint there, CSA pointed out.

The country aims to offer C$93B in Clean Economy Investment Tax Credits by 2034 – 2035, which will cover clean technology, manufacturing, carbon capture, and hydrogen projects.

“Canada is investing boldly to turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s opportunities—building in sectors from energy to critical minerals and beyond,” Senior Trade Commissioner at the Canadian Consulate in San Francisco Simon Pomel said in a news release.

“We invite global innovators and industry leaders to see Canada as their next platform for growth—where world-class infrastructure, skilled talent, and a stable, values-driven economy position you to lead on solutions critical to our shared security and prosperity.”

“Expanding into Canada isn’t just about geography, it’s about timing,” CSA CEO Stephen Empedocles said.

“With billions in new funding coming online, Canada is opening the door for companies to launch new projects, scale faster, and build lasting partnerships," Empedocles said. "Our job is to make sure innovators take full advantage of these opportunities, establish projects in the region, and build meaningful partnerships with our neighbors to the north.”

For a more detailed summary of funding opportunities in Canada, Clark Street’s recent whitepaper is here.