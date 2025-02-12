Vale, Caterpillar extend partnership focused on decarbonization

Vale (NYSE: VALE) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) announced on Tuesday they have extended their global partnership with a new five-year agreement focused on improving productivity and innovation, including carbon reduction initiatives.

The companies also reaffirmed their commitment made in April 2024 to cooperate towards development of a dual-fuel haul truck, powered by diesel and ethanol. For this, Vale intends to test a battery electric haul truck and the Cat Dynamic Energy Transfer System (DET) under development by Caterpillar.

On average, diesel fuel use in Vale's operations is responsible for 15% of the company's direct CO₂ equivalent emissions. The adoption of more sustainable technologies is part of a strategic plan to mitigate environmental impacts while maintaining competitiveness, the Brazilian miner said.

According to Vale, the dual-fuel haul truck would initially equip trucks capable of carrying 240 tons of ore. In the future, the technology may be extended to trucks with a capacity of 320 tons. In total, there are more than 150 of both models in operation at Vale.

Initial testing will be completed at Caterpillar’s facilities in the US, followed by additional validation and testing of dual-fuel trucks at Vale's operations.

“The framework agreement represents an evolution in our relationship with Caterpillar, amplifying our focus on maximizing the performance of Vale's assets and allowing us to advance on our decarbonization path in an economically responsible way,” stated Marco Braga, Vale's procurement director.

“The agreement with Vale reflects our commitment to developing solutions that support our customers' operational and sustainability goals,” added Denise Johnson, group president of Caterpillar's resource industries segment.